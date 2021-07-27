APENFT Expands Into GameFi with WINkLink By DailyCoin



APENFT Expands Into GameFi with WINkLink



APENFT will join hands with WINkLink in the TRON ecosystem to enter the fields of GameFi and NFTfi. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, predicted that GameFi would become the next trend in the blockchain industry just as DeFi did and commented that WINkLink and APENFT would go all-in on this new opportunity.

This joint project of APENFT Foundation and WINkLink into GameFi and NFTfi will be powered by the TRON public chain and will adopt the BTFS protocol and JUST financial ecosystem. NFTs issued by APENFT and WIN tokens issued by WINkLink will be used in the NFT game set to be launched by the two partners. The prototype for the game is scheduled to be completed in Q3, and the joint product is estimated to be available to users in Q4.

GameFi and NFTfi have been two emerging trending combinations of DeFi and NFT since 2020. GameFi refers to “gamified finance,“ a brand new branch of business in the gaming industry while NFTfi is blockchain projects with NFT elements. Analysts believe that NFT introduces rarity-based differentiated assets to DeFi, while DeFi, in turn, endows NFT with commercial value through finance. Today, some projects promoting the cross-industry application of DeFi, especially those combined with NFT, have already unleashed colossal potential.

Publicly available data shows that throughout Q2 in 2021, the trading volume in the NFT market totaled $754 million, up 48% from the previous quarter, and the number of traders exceeded 130,000. NFT is a token by nature, which means it has strong asset properties. Therefore, it provides art assets with liquidity by enabling on-chain lending and borrowing with NFT. It also leverages the decentralized characteristics of DeFi to offer credit and proof of existence. It is widely recognized in the industry that GameFi, the combination of NFT and DeFi, has the potential to be the upcoming field for NFT innovation.

APENFT and WINkLink, two popular projects in the spotlight, seize a new opportunity in the industry by their joint foray into GameFi. Further, backed by the comprehensive TRON ecosystem, the two partners will speed up the growth of their GameFi project with the support of Justin Sun.

APENFT is backed by the underlying technology of top-notch blockchains and TRON with support from the world’s largest distributed storage system, BitTorrent to deliver the mission of registering world-class artworks as NFTs on the blockchain. The foundation owns a collection of works by famous artists such as Pablo Picasso and crypto artists Beeple and Pak, with a total value of nearly $31 million.

WINLink is the first system-wide oracle project in the TRON ecosystem. It provides reliable, unpredictable, and verifiable random numbers along with data, incidents, and payment systems in the physical world. Being an integral part of the interconnectivity between TRON’s DeFi ecosystem and off-chain data, it is responsible for transferring off-chain data onto the chain and ensuring the credibility of the data. WinkLink’s mission is to build a bridge between the real world and the digital one and connect virtual space and reality.

