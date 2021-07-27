AMD Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



AMD Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – AMD reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

AMD announced earnings per share of $0.63 on revenue of $3.85B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5414 on revenue of $3.62B.

AMD shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.25% from its 52 week high of $99.21 set on January 11. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 14.55% from the start of the year.

AMD shares gained 0.42% in after-hours trade following the report.

AMD follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

AMD’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.26B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with fourth quarter EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.

