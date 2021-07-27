Amazon to start accepting Bitcoin as payment this year, anonymous insider claims By BTC Peers



© Reuters. Amazon to start accepting Bitcoin as payment this year, anonymous insider claims



According to a report published on Sunday by London-based news outlet CityA.M, Amazon (NASDAQ:) will start accepting as a payment option by the end of the year.

CityA.M claims that the information was disclosed by an insider from the e-commerce giant who wishes to remain anonymous.

The informant asserted that Bitcoin will be Amazon’s first move into the crypto world, and there are yet other plans to invest further into digital assets by enabling support for other cryptocurrencies in the future.

This isn’t just going through the motions to set up cryptocurrency payment solutions at some point in the future – this is a full-on, well-discussed, integral part of the future mechanism of how Amazon will work […] directive is coming from the very top […] This entire project is pretty much ready to roll.

The internet titan is also looking to introduce its own digital currency, which could come into play in the first quarter of 2022, claimed the insider.

This adds to the excitement which was generated when the company announced vacancies for positions that require experts in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Continue reading on BTC Peers