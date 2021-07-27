Amazon to hire a digital currency and blockchain expert amid rising interest in cryptocurrency By BTC Peers



Amazon to hire a digital currency and blockchain expert amid rising interest in cryptocurrency



Amazon (NASDAQ:) is looking to recruit an expert in digital currency and blockchain technology to lead its payment team. The move signals the company’s growing interest in cryptocurrency.

A recent job posting on the website of the e-commerce giant stated that:

The Payments Acceptance & Experience team is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap… You will work closely with teams across Amazon, including AWS, to develop the roadmap, including the customer experience, technical strategy, and capabilities as well as the launch strategy.

Applicants are expected to hold at least an MBA or any equivalent degree with over 10 years of experience in product or program management, product marketing, business development, or technology. He/she should also have an in-depth understanding of the cryptocurrency ecosystem and related technologies.

The salary structure was not disclosed in the post, although the applicant must be a resident or open to relocate to Seattle in Washington.

Currently, Amazon does not accept any digital currency as payment for its products. However, its cloud computing unit (AWS) offers a service called Managed Blockchain, a fully managed service that makes it easy to join public networks or create and manage scalable private networks.

