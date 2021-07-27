Amazon shares trade in Canada with CIBC launch of depositary receipts

New product designed for investors who want to own U.S. stocks while hedging their currency risk

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. traded on a Canadian stock exchange for the first time after Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce launched a new product for investors who want to own U.S. stocks while hedging their currency risk.

The first Canadian depositary receipts, or CDRs, are listed on Neo Exchange, an upstart equity market that competes with the Toronto Stock Exchange. They’re modelled on American depositary receipts, which have been used for decades by U.S. investors to buy shares of foreign companies without having to trade through a foreign exchange.

Trading volume on the Amazon CDRs was modest on the first day, with 9,668 shares exchanged as of 1 p.m. in Toronto. The price at that time was $22.62; each CDR represents 0.005 of a share of Amazon, which was trading at US$3,604.65 in New York.

Elliot Scherer, managing director and head of sales at CIBC’s Wealth Solutions group, said the idea for CDRs came in response to complaints from clients who’ve seen their U.S. stock gains reduced by a rise in the Canadian dollar.