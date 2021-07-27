Amazon eyes potential stake in India’s Inox Leisure – Indian Express

Article content

BENGALURU — Amazon.com Inc’s India arm is in talks with several domestic players in film and media distribution including cinema chain Inox Leisure Ltd for a potential stake, the Indian Express newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Shares of Mumbai-headquartered Inox jumped as much as 14.3% to 346.20 rupees in early trade after the report.

Amazon India is planning to expand its content streaming platform Prime Video and is evaluating three to four deals, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/3iUpqgS)