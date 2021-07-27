Amazon denies rumored plans for Bitcoin support By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Amazon denies rumored plans for Bitcoin support

Amazon (NASDAQ:) has refuted recent speculation it may be readying to support payments, asserting it currently has no plans for BTC.

According to a Reuters report on July 27 citing a spokesperson from the firm, Amazon remains interested in the crypto industry but has no specific plans to onboard digital assets for payments just yet: