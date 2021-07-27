Amazon.Com Denies Rumors About Accepting Bitcoin Payments By CoinQuora



Amazon.Com Denies Rumors About Accepting Bitcoin Payments



Amazon.com denies rumors about accepting bitcoin payments by the end of the year.

However, the company is still interested in the cryptocurrency space.

According to the e-commerce giant, it won’t accept crypto payments by the end of 2021. However, it still shows interest in blockchain technology and the crypto space.

On Monday, Amazon.com’s insider took to the media to reject the rumors, saying Amazon has no specific plans to onboard digital assets for payments yet.

The spokesperson from Amazon said,

Notwithstanding our interest in the space, the speculation that has ensued around our specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true. We remain focused on exploring what this could look like for customers shopping on Amazon.

In addition, the rumors come after Amazon published a

