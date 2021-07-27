African nations criticize push to fast-track deep-sea mining talks

Article content African countries, many of which are heavily reliant on mining, have criticized a move by the tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru to fast-track international negotiations over deep-sea mining, an industry that could hurt their economies. Nauru last month set a two-year deadline for rules governing deep-sea mining in international waters to be finalized. Nauru triggered the so-called “two-year rule,” which allows for a mining plan to be approved after two years under whatever rules are in place at that time.

Article content The task of agreeing on regulations by mid-2023 is “seemingly insurmountable” as the global pandemic constrains countries’ ability to negotiate, the African Group said in a letter to the International Seabed Authority, a U.N. body tasked with drawing up regulations for the new industry. Nauru’s ambassador to the ISA did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The ISA did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The African Group, one of several regional groupings at the ISA, represents 47 nations including the world’s top producers of manganese and cobalt – South Africa and Democratic Republic of Congo, respectively. Those countries’ economies, along with many others in Africa, rely heavily on mining and could be negatively impacted by mining of seabed rocks called “polymetallic nodules” that contain manganese, copper, nickel, and cobalt.