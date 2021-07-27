AerCap wins unconditional EU okay for $30 billion GE deal By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the site of the company’s energy branch in Belfort, France, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday approved without conditions Irish aircraft leasing company AerCap’s $30 billion bid for General Electric (NYSE:)’s aircraft leasing business, according to a filing on the European Commission website.
The deal between the world’s two largest aircraft leasing companies would create a new financing giant and the largest buyer of jetliners built by planemakers Airbus and Boeing (NYSE:).
The European Commission said it did not see any competition issues, confirming a Reuters story last week.
