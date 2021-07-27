3M raises annual forecasts as business recovers from pandemic hit By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
4/4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The 3M logo is seen at its global headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. on March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

2/4

(Reuters) -3M Co reported a 16.7% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in several of its key end markets as economies recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maker of N95 face masks and Scotch-Brite home care products also raised its full-year sales and profit outlook.

The company said it now expects annual sales to grow in the range of 7% to 10% compared with the prior forecast of 5% to 8% growth.

It also raised its 2021 earnings per share outlook to between $9.70 and $10.10, up from the prior range of $9.20 to $9.70.

Net income attributable to 3M rose to $1.52 billion, or $2.59 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.30 billion, or $2.25 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose about 25% to $8.9 billion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR