3 Things Investors Need to Know About the 4th Pandemic Wave By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Things Investors Need to Know About the 4th Pandemic Wave
Today’s article features the SPY and reveals “3 Things Investors Need to Know About the 4th Pandemic Wave.” Read on for all the details.The worst pandemic in over 100 years resulted in a 34% bear market in just 1 month, the fastest in US history.
Now the delta-variant is causing a 4th global wave of the virus, including in the US, and now Bank of America (NYSE:) is warning that the US recovery might be at risk.
BofA economists Stephen Juneau and Anna Zhou wrote in a Friday note that the variant is likely to lead to a shift in consumer behavior going forward, citing a 351% surge in the moving average of daily cases since July 21.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.