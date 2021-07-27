3 Downgraded Stocks to Dump Now By StockNews



Despite the S&P 500’s recent bounce, the market environment remains perilous. Participation in the advance is limited which explains the underperformance of small and mid-caps index. Patrick Ryan identifies 3 stocks with deteriorating technicals and fundamentals: Blade Air Mobility (BLDE), Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:), and Freightcar America (NASDAQ:).Despite the S&P 500’s recent bounce, the market environment remains perilous. Participation in the advance is limited which explains the underperformance of small and mid-caps index.

If selling pressure re-emerges, it’s likely that stocks showing signs of distribution and fundamental weakness could have another leg lower. Check out the latest POWR Ratings and you will find the most vulnerable stocks.

Let’s take a look at three of the more interesting POWR Ratings downgrades in Blade Air Mobility (BLDE), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), and Freightcar America (RAIL).

