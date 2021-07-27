3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks Thriving With Lower Rates By StockNews



3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks Thriving With Lower Rates



Investors should consider adding dividend-paying stocks in the healthcare sector to their portfolios given the drop in rates and rising coronavirus concerns. 3 of the top dividend-paying healthcare stocks are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AbbVie Inc . (NYSE:), and Unitedhealth Group (UNH). .The healthcare sector is demonstrating impressive relative strength. This is evident from the bullish price action in the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) which moved up to all-time highs last week.

Healthcare stocks are benefiting from lower interest rates which make their dividend payouts more attractive. Additionally, many large healthcare companies with large balance sheets are taking advantage of lower rates by increasing share buybacks. This is a tax-efficient strategy to increase earnings per share (EPS) and return capital to shareholders. Healthcare stocks are also thriving with the economy’s reopening as there is pent-up demand for a variety of medical procedures.

Therefore, investors should consider adding dividend-paying stocks in the healthcare sector to their portfolios. 3 of the top dividend-paying healthcare stocks are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), and Unitedhealth Group (UNH).

