22 Hollywood Breakups And Divorces

They might be over it, but I’m not.

Sometimes, it’s better to have loved and lost. However, sometimes it has been more than a decade and I’m still heartbroken over the ones who got away.


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Not every celebrity love story has a happy ending, and these are just a few of the high-profile Hollywood divorces I’m still sad about.


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

1.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Thirteen years of marriage. One iconic song. AND they created the term “conscious uncoupling.” So much good has come from this union, so of course I don’t want it to be over. I know, I know it is over, but I don’t want it to be. 

2.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

I will never not be rooting for a Jen and Ben reunion. Yes, THIS Jen and Ben. I don’t care how many years go by. They belong together and I will tell anyone who will listen. 

3.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony


Brian Zak / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Two kids and 10 years together? I’d say that’s a pretty successful marriage in Hollywood terms. To me, Marc Anthony will always be the one who got away for J.Lo. I said what I said. 

4.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

5 years together was far too short. I mean, what more is there to say, besides we miss you, we love you, and we wish you were here. 

5.

Eva Longoria and Tony Parker


Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

They had one of the more dramatic Hollywood splits, on account of Tony being a bit of a cheater. However, before their 4 year marriage fell apart, they had my heart as the quintessential Hollywood couple. For that, I’ll be forever grateful. 

6.

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They are the king and queen of Black sitcoms, and off screen they were married for 24 years. Sadly, all good things must come to an end. 

7.

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony


Jni / GC Images / Getty Images

I love a loyal NBA couple, tbh. La La and Carmelo were married in 2010 before she filed for divorce in June of 2021. Their divorce isn’t official yet, so maybe they’ll reconcile and avoid breaking my heart. 

8.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

These two were on top of the Hollywood power couple list up until the very moment they announced their split in 2017. They are both happily remarried to other people, but I still miss what we had. 

9.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum


Greg Doherty / Getty Images

I’m gonna need a box of tissues after remembering this couple. They danced into our hearts in 2008, and then danced just as quickly out of it in 2019. While Jenna has since moved on with Steve Kazee, who she shares a new baby boy with, I will still always grieve for her and Channing.

10.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

I think Kelly Clarkson deserves every good thing in the world. So when she announced her split from husband Brandon Blackstock after 7 years of marriage, I was shocked. As it turns out, so was Kelly. The daytime talk show host opened up about the split on her show, saying, “As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life,” she said. “Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came.”

11.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler


Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

After 10 years together, the couple shocked fans by announcing they were ending their marriage. Although they’ve kept things pretty private, I’m still reeling from the sudden split. 

12.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus


Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

I am putting this couple on this list because they are, in fact, legally divorced. BUT don’t let that fool you into believing that I’m not rooting for a reunion. The couple got married in December of 2018 and split less than a year later in August 2019. Honestly, it wasn’t enough time for me, and I’m keeping hope alive. 

13.

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz


Jamie Mccarthy / FilmMagic / Getty Images

I honestly believe there has never been nor will there ever be a more beautiful couple on Earth than Lisa and Lenny. I meannnn, the bone structure alone is impeccable. The couple split in 1993 after 6 years of marriage and one beautiful daughter together, but they remain good friends. 

14.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale


Laurent Koffel / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

My toxic trait is how much I wish we could go back to the Gavin and Gwen era. They were a rock star match made in heaven. The two who can’t be tamed, but tamed each other…kind of. The couple split in 2016 after 14 years of marriage, and that was the day I stopped believing in love — at least, celebrity love. 

15.

Josh Duhamel and Fergie


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

These two put the cool in cool parents. It’s hard to say why bad things happen to good people, but at least we got to see them in action for 10 years. 

16.

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Not to add fuel to the recent fire, buutttt these two were one of my favorite couples in their heyday. Yes, they had a heyday. Don’t fight me on this. The former NBA player and reality star were married in 2009 before splitting in 2013 and finalizing their divorce in 2016.

17.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon


Christian Jentz / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

I really thought this couple was going to make it all the way. It made perfect sense on paper, but sometimes a great love story does not a great marriage make. In Hollywood, an 8 year marriage is a wild success. So congrats, you two! 

18.

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Scarlett and Ryan represented the classic Hollywood couple love story. Two actors meet on set, fall in love, get married, and divorce 3 years later. It’s not ideal, but that’s showbiz, baby! 

19.

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa


Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Yes, they were only married for 14 months, but in that 14 months, I fell in love. It’s not every day a celebrity couple becomes your muse, and I gained so much inspiration from this wild couple. Good times were had by all. 

20.

Taye Diggs and Idina Menzel


Yui Mok PA Images via Getty Images

Although a lot of people didn’t even know this couple was married for 11 years and share a son together, I did, and I miss them more than words can say. Although, in honor of Idina’s classic song from the movie Frozen, I’m trying to let it go. 

Sometimes things don’t work out, but that doesn’t mean I have to be the bigger person. Now, please excuse me while I go find my latest celebrity couple to idolize.

