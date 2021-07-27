22 Hollywood Breakups And Divorces



Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images



I think Kelly Clarkson deserves every good thing in the world. So when she announced her split from husband Brandon Blackstock after 7 years of marriage, I was shocked. As it turns out, so was Kelly. The daytime talk show host opened up about the split on her show, saying, “As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life,” she said. “Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came.”