18 Celebrity Couples Who Met Before They Were Famous

Some of these stories are straight out of a rom-com!
Celebrity couples come and go, but some of the strongest relationships in Hollywood started long before they were walking red carpets together.
Here are 18 celebrity couples who met each other before they were famous:
1.
Ed Sheeran had a crush on Cherry Seaborn when they were both students at Thomas Mills High School, and they reconnected in 2015 when she was working on Wall Street and he was playing shows in New York.
2.
Ellie Woods and Jordan Fisher were best friends for more than a decade before they started dating, and he proposed to her on the same beach where he fell in love with her.
3.
While they were students at Northwestern University, Julia Louis-Dreyfus auditioned for a play that Brad Hall was producing.
4.
LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson were both studying theater at different colleges in Atlanta when they met through a drama program.
5.
Mike “the Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce started dating during college, broke up before he started filming Jersey Shore, and reunited in 2013.
6.
In 1987, LL Cool J was driving his mom’s car down the block when he stopped to say hello to a friend, who introduced the 19-year-old rapper to his cousin Simone Smith.
7.
Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman met on their first day as undergraduates at the University of Pennsylvania.
8.
When Ron Howard was a junior at John Burroughs High School, he met Cheryl Alley, and “there was never anybody else.”
9.
LeBron James and Savannah Brinson attended rival high schools, but they connected through a mutual friend who gave Savannah LeBron’s number.
10.
Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi started dating while they were both students at Sayreville War Memorial High School, and they’ve been together ever since.
11.
Ali Hewson and Bono met as classmates when they were 12, and for him, it was love at first sight.
12.
Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett first met in kindergarten, briefly dated as high school sophomores, reconnected at her sister’s graduation party in 2011, and got back together.
13.
Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus started dating when they were both students at Long Beach Polytechnic High School.
14.
Kathleen Treado and Jeff Daniels were high school sweethearts in their hometown in Michigan.
15.
Stephen and Ayesha Curry met as teenagers in their church’s youth group, and they went on their first date to Hollywood Boulevard a few years later.
16.
Misha Collins was the only boy in the high school English class where he met Victoria Vantoch.
17.
Heather Morris and Taylor Hubbell went to the same high school, but they didn’t meet until he reached out to her over Myspace in college.
18.
And finally, Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett first met as students at the Yale School of Drama, but they didn’t start dating until their paths crossed again in LA 14 years later.
