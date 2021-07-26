Zoom Gains As BofA Calls It Top Pick, Five9 Deal Game-changer By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6


By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Zoom stock (NASDAQ:) gained almost 4% Monday as a BofA Securities (NYSE:) analyst called it a top pick and labelled the company’s acquisition of Five9 (NASDAQ:) a game-changer.

Five9 stock was also up nearly 4%. 

Analyst Daniel Bartus has a buy on the video conference firm’s stock with a $480 target, an upside of nearly 29% from the current level of $372.55.

In a July 18 announcement, Zoom said it will buy Five9 in an all-stock deal.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Zoom’s presence with enterprise customers and help the video service target the $24 billion contact center market.

Zoom operates unified communications as a service and Five9 offers Cloud-based customer-service software. Both the markets are still hot and both players are leaders in their respective domains, as per Bartus.

According to the analyst, the trend of bundling the two is increasing and the combination of the technologies will be attractive.

Both markets are early in cloud migration and the analyst cited channel checks as suggesting that Covid continues to drive adoption of the two services.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR