Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China’s Politburo, U.S. Fed

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan touched a near

one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors

cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic

meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week.

The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling

Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each

month, and investors will be watching for any news of the

outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the

economy and policy direction going into the second half of the