Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China’s Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan touched a near

one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors

cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic

meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week.

The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling

Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each

month, and investors will be watching for any news of the

outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the

economy and policy direction going into the second half of the

year.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making

committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders

looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary

stimulus.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips

or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800

per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since

July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips

softer than the previous late session close.

A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in

China’s financial markets were weakened by new cases of

coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity

markets slumped on worries that the government’s response could

be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity.

Despite recent “easing measures, such as the reserve

requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China’s economy, and

specifically its financial system, will face significant risks

in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures

applied to the property sector,” Lu Ting, chief China economist

at Nomura, said in a note.

Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of

the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking

Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed

China as an “imaginary enemy.”

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852

from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4856 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0405 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17%

Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05%

Divergence from 0.12%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.68%

Spot change since 2005 27.64%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02%

*

Offshore 6.6583 -2.73%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

