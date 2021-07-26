XRP Rises Along With Bitcoin, How Far Will It Go? By CoinQuora



© Reuters. XRP Rises Along With Bitcoin, How Far Will It Go?



is trading bullishly.

Hodlers are waiting for stronger cues before making their next move.

XRP will enter a death cross soon.

The price of (BTC) is finally back on the rise. It seems the crypto market as a whole is also following Bitcoin’s road to recovery. Specifically, many altcoins are showing bullish signs at the moment.

In detail, Bitcoin’s price is going up, it has surpassed $38,000, experts and analysts say it will only go higher from here on out. The recent dips were due to corrections based on various factors. From now onwards the price of Bitcoin will continue going up.

Like most times, when the price of Bitcoin goes up, so does the price of altcoins. In particular, XRP saw a surge in its value over the past week. In fact, its value went up by over 20%. According to

Continue reading on CoinQuora