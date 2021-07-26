XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



© Reuters. XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $0.66743 by 00:23 (04:23 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since June 23.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $30.77671B, or 2.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.60502 to $0.66902 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 13.7%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.54626B or 2.80% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5176 to $0.6690 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 79.71% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,361.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 13.41% on the day.

was trading at $2,323.23 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.96%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $719.85904B or 47.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $271.35268B or 17.78% of the total cryptocurrency market value.