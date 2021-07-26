White House says current vaccination rates show positive trend By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that current vaccination rates are showing a positive trend and reflect that people understand the urgency of getting vaccinated.
Psaki began her daily news briefing with a virus progress report, saying there has been a significant rise in COVID-10 cases among unvaccinated Americans but that people who have been vaccinated are avoiding major illness.
