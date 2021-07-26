Which Fintech Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Fiserv vs. Rimini Street: Which Fintech Stock is a Better Buy?



The prices of most fintech stocks have skyrocketed amid the pandemic thanks to a significant increase in remote transactions. This trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future with rapid, global digitalization. So, both Rimini Street (NASDAQ:) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:) could witness increasing demand for their products and services. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) in Las Vegas provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. In addition, the company offers software support services for Oracle (NYSE:) and SAP enterprise software products. In comparison, Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) in Brookfield, Wisc., provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company’s segments include Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments, and it serves businesses, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients.

Even though concerns related to data security and cyberattacks have marred the fintech industry’s growth, the industry still holds immense upside potential amid the current digital era because of rapid technological advances in the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), among others. According to an Expresswire report, the fintech market is expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR over the next three years. As such, both RMNI and FISV should benefit.

RMNI has gained 60.2% over the past year, while FISV has returned 9.4%. Also, RMNI’s 163.6% gains over the past nine months are significantly higher than FISV’s 10.5% returns. And in terms of their past month’s performance, RMNI is the clear winner with 32.6% gains versus FISV’s 4.1%.

