Wall Street Mixed at Open as China, Covid Fears Dominate; Dow Down 20 Pts By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — U.S. stock markets retreated from all-time highs at the open on Monday, weighed on by fresh worries for the future of Chinese ADRs and by concern at the growing spread of Covid-19 in the U.S., and its possible impact on the economy.
By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was down 20 points, or less than 0.1%, at 35,041 points. The was down in line while was up by less than 0.1%.
Earlier, newswires reported that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) had cut its U.S. growth forecasts for the third and fourth quarters by 1 percentage point each, in part due to the renewed spread of Covid-19 weighing on the service sector. Separately, a survey by Deutsche Bank (DE:) showed that over half of its clients expect some form of Covid-related restrictions to be back in place before the end of the year.
