Wall St mostly edges up as investors eye tech earnings, Fed meeting

Article content NEW YORK — The three major U.S. stock indexes were mostly higher but near the little-changed mark on Monday as investors looked forward to earnings this week from heavyweight technology names and braced for a policy meeting by the Federal Reserve. All three major indexes hit a record high before losing momentum. A two-day meeting of the Fed starts on Tuesday, and all eyes may be on whether the central bank expresses any new concerns about high inflation when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday.

Article content In June, the Fed indicated it may start raising rates two times in 2023, which was sooner than previously expected. Continued optimism about second-quarter earnings has helped offset recent concerns over the market impact of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Tesla Inc, which rose 2.2%, is set to report earnings after the market close on Monday. Other heavyweights including Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp, will report earnings through the week. The vast majority of second-quarter earnings so far have beaten analysts’ expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.38 points, or 0.18%, to 35,125.93, the S&P 500 gained 6.11 points, or 0.14%, to 4,417.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.15 points, or 0.03%, to 14,832.85.