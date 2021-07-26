Veterans agency to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday said it would require its doctors and other medical staff to get COVID-19 vaccines, becoming the first federal agency to impose such a mandate.
“It’s the best way to keep Veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country,” McDonough said in a press release.
“Whenever a Veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19. With this mandate, we can once again make – and keep – that fundamental promise.”
