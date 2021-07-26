Veteran Entertainment Lawyer, Elyot Waller, Joins Mainframe Studios

As an expert in entertainment and media law, licensing, merchandising and trade-mark law, Waller has been recognized on multiple occasions as among the leading entertainment lawyers in Canada by Lexpert.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Mainframe Studios , (a division of WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.), welcomes Elyot Waller as Senior Vice President of Business Affairs & General Counsel. His appointment is a hallmark of the studio’s exceptional growth and scope of projects and original properties. With an extensive career in entertainment and media law, Elyot Waller joins the award-winning animation studio to lead the outstanding business affairs team.

“From Mainframe’s storied past pioneering 3D animation, to its ground-breaking projects for some of the biggest names in media today, Mainframe has always been an industry leader. I’m drawn to their commitment to excellence, whether in storytelling and design, production and technology,” says Elyot Waller.

Chief Creative Officer and President, Michael Hefferon says, “With Mainframe’s four major original properties in the last four years and a growing pipeline, Elyot’s strong grounding in intellectual property, media and entertainment law will help drive the Company to the next level, expanding our spheres of influence in animation and scope of projects. We’re thrilled to have Elyot on the team.”

Prior to joining Mainframe, Elyot Waller held positions with leading companies and law firms, including, executive positions with animation studios and most recently as Senior Counsel to MEP Business Counsel. He has been active over the last ten years as an advocate on behalf of the animation industry in British Columbia and across Canada. Waller is a past executive member of the BC Branch Council of the CMPA, a past member of the Board of Directors of the Motion Picture Production Industry Association of BC, and a former member of the Board of Directors of DigiBC. Elyot Waller was called to the bar of Ontario in 2002 and to the bar of BC in 2006.

About Mainframe Studios

Since 1993, Mainframe Studios has been a leader in the field of animation, producing creative, ground-breaking content for some of the world’s biggest branded properties and studios. Mainframe has produced 1,200+ episodes, 70+ movies and three feature films. The studio harnesses the creative power of its global talent base, along with the latest innovative technology, to create top-tier animated productions for broadcasters, clients and partners. Recent projects include Madagascar: A Little Wild for DreamWorks Animation, Octonauts specials, along with Knowledge Network special Luna, Chip & Inkie: The Festival of Wishes, Mattel’s Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, and the Netflix Original Series Spy Kids: Mission Critical.

