UK’s Kanabo to buy Canadian cannabis producer Materia

Article content

Kanabo Group Plc said on Monday it would buy Canada-based cannabis producer and distributor Materia for an undisclosed sum, sending shares in the London-listed medical marijuana firm up 8%.

The deal gives Kanabo an entry into the German market, the largest for medical cannabis in Europe, where industry research group Brightfield estimates sales to exceed $2 billion by 2025.

Kanabo Chief Executive Officer Avihu Tamir said he expects the merger to result in the largest public cannabis company in the UK and the European Union (EU), where Materia recently won a certification for its 34,000 sq ft Malta facility.