UK looks to remove China’s CGN from nuclear power projects – FT

Britain is exploring ways to remove China’s state-owned nuclear energy company China General Nuclear Power Group CGN) from all future power projects in the UK, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The change in Britain’s stance could affect the Sizewell C nuclear energy project in Suffolk, England, that France’s EDF is scheduled to build with backing from CGN, and proposals for a new plant at Bradwell-on-Sea in Essex, the newspaper said https://on.ft.com/3zCGvmb.

A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian said on Monday that “The British should earnestly provide an open, fair and non discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.”

China and Britain are important trade and investment partners for each other, he added.

“It is in the interests of both sides to conduct practical cooperation in the spirit of mutual benefit and a win-win result.” Zhao said. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru and Cate Cadell in Beijing; Writing by Shivani Singh editing by Jonathan Oatis and Louise Heavens)