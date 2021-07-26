U.S. yields slightly down after solid 2-year note auction, ahead of Fed

Matilda Colman
Reuters

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields slipped

in choppy trading on Monday, recovering a bit from sharper falls

in the Asian session and tracking shifts in risk appetite, with

investors cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary

policy meeting this week.

A solid two-year note auction added to some bids in

Treasuries, analysts said.

“There are some residual concerns about COVID, about

U.S.-China relations. And so that drove yields much lower in the

morning,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD

Securities in New York.

“It didn’t seem to last. But volume is relatively thin in

summer markets.”

Earlier in the session, U.S. yields dropped following steep

losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in

the world’s second largest economy.

Chinese blue chips shed 3.2% in the biggest daily

decline since March, as the education and property sectors were

battered due to concerns over tighter government rules.

Also on Monday, the U.S. Treasury auctioned $60 billion in

2-year notes, with solid results. The yield was 0.213%, compared

with the when-issued or expected rate of 0.217% at the bid

deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a

slightly lower yield for the note.

The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was 2.47,

below both last month’s 2.54 and the 2.53 average.

“You rarely see a 2-year auction struggle for demand just

because their rates have been stable,” said TD’s Goldberg.

“You tend to see the same buyers show up in the two-year

note auction. Because rates have been steady the last few

months, when one needs a two-year note, they will just buy it.”

In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield

dipped to 1.272% from 1.285% late on Friday.

U.S. 30-year yields were slightly lower at 1.922%

from Friday’s 1.924%.

Post-auction, U.S. 2-year note yields were down at 0.196%

, compared with 0.2% last Friday.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities

(TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.12% on

Monday, as investors bought the instrument with the yield on

nominal 10-year Treasuries continuing to trade below the

expected inflation rate. U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was last at

-1.117%.

The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market’s

gauge of investors’ price outlook over the next 10 years, was

down at 2.391% from Friday’s 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year

breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013.

Investors are also focused on this week’s Fed meeting. The

U.S. central bank meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and, while no

change in policy is expected, market participants will look to

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to clarify what substantial further

progress on employment would look like.

Treasury supply is also in the spotlight this week. The

Treasury is selling $61 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday and

$62 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday.

July 26 Monday 1:56 PM New York/1756 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1961 -0.004

Three-year note 100 0.375 0.000

Five-year note 100-200/256 0.7133 -0.004

Seven-year note 101-132/256 1.0228 -0.009

10-year note 103-60/256 1.2729 -0.012

20-year bond 106-188/256 1.8425 -0.003

30-year bond 110-60/256 1.9222 -0.002

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.75

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 -0.25

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan

Oatis)

