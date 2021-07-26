U.S. viewership of Tokyo Games climbs to 19.8 million on 2nd night of competition

Article content Prime-time viewership for NBC’s broadcast of the Summer Olympics from Tokyo picked up some steam in the first two nights of competition, compared with a lackluster audience for Friday’s opening ceremonies, preliminary ratings data showed on Monday. But the size of NBC’s audience on Saturday and Sunday nights, including broadcast television and streaming, was off substantially from comparable totals five years ago during the first two nights of competition at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Article content Sunday night’s presentation from Tokyo, featuring swimming, women’s gymnastics, women’s beach volleyball and the triathlon, averaged roughly 19.8 million prime-time viewers across all platforms, including NBCOlyumpics.com and the NBC Sports app, according to Comcast-owned NBCUniversal. That figure was up 4.5 million from Saturday’s prime-time broadcast and streaming audience combined, and 7.5 million from Friday’s opening ceremonies, NBCUniversal said, citing preliminary data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. NBC said those results were the first time since the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain, that the network’s prime-time Summer Games delivered successive viewership increases from the opening ceremony through the first two nights of competition.