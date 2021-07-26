TRON Achieves High Growth, Performs Better Than Alternatives By CoinQuora

TRON Achieves High Growth, Performs Better Than Alternatives
- TRON network is growing fast and is achieving major milestones.
- Recently it made the news for performing much better than alternatives in the market.
- Stablecoins have also contributed to TRON’s success.
Justin Sun’s brainchild TRON is growing at an exponential rate and the CEO is not liking the attention deficit it is facing. Most recently, the founder took to Twitter to promote the news of Tron’s 67th voting request approval.
(1/3) The No. 67 voting request (#3 Proposal and #7 Proposal) of the #TRON network was officially approved at 14:00 (Singapore time) on July 26, 2021.
— Justin Sun
