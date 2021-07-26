Trial of first person charged under Hong Kong security law

Article content HONG KONG — Three Hong Kong judges are expected to deliver their verdict on Tuesday in the trial of the first person charged under the national security law. Here is a timeline of events in this landmark case. July 1, 2020 – Tong Ying-kit, now 24, is arrested shortly after the enactment of the national security law, which punishes what China deems as subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison. Police say Tong, a former waiter, drove his motorcycle into three riot police, injuring them, while carrying a black flag reading “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times,” in the Wanchai district of Hong Kong island. Thousands of protesters had gathered in several districts on Hong Kong island that day to oppose the national security law, leading to several hundred arrests.

Article content July 2, 2020 – The Hong Kong government says the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” made popular during mass 2019 pro-democracy protests, connotes “Hong Kong independence” or “subverting state power.” July 3, 2020 – Hours after the government’s statement, Tong is charged with terrorism and inciting separatism under the national security law. July 6, 2020 – A Hong Kong court denies bail to Tong, citing Article 42 of the national security law, which states that “No bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.” Aug. 21, 2020 – Two judges, Anderson Chow and Alex Lee, of Hong Kong’s High Court reject Tong’s writ for habeas corpus, which determines whether detention is lawful, saying he should have instead sought a review of an order to deny him bail.