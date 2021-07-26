Traditional financial institutions ready for DeFi By Cointelegraph

Finding the sweet spot: Traditional financial institutions ready for DeFi
Cryptocurrencies have been vying for the attention of large institutional investors for years and they’re finally getting the attention they wanted. Blockchain networks and their consensus mechanisms never made sense to the traditional investor, but decentralized finance, or DeFi? That’s something everyone’s looking to get behind.
Traditional investors are more used to concepts like stocks and real estate, focusing on aspects like revenue, monthly active users and cash flows, making DeFi a far better entry point into blockchain for them. Over the last year, DeFi projects have been popping up across the globe, drawing billions of dollars into the niche industry.
