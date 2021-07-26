These Halle Bailey Little Mermaid BTS Pics Are So Cute

“Unda da seaaa 🧜🏽♀️🐚🦀”
Disney’s new live-action version of The Little Mermaid might have wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the cast is done hanging out together!
Recently, film cast trainer Sana Shirvani shared a behind-the-scenes photo dump, and if you look closely, you’ll spot Halle Bailey, aka Ariel, her brother Branson Bailey, and Prince Eric himself, Jonah Hauer-King.
A few weeks back, the Chloe x Halle singer shared a pic of herself in full Ariel mode, signaling that filming had indeed wrapped!
In the caption, Bailey said that she filmed The Little Mermaid during the coronavirus pandemic and that made her love the movie even more.
“It has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone I’ve ever known, to feeling self-doubt/loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I’ve reached the end,” Bailey said.
After auditioning for the lead at 18 and finishing the movie at 21, Bailey said she’s happy that she and her Little Mermaid costars “have finally made it.”
I don’t know about you, but I cannot wait to see this.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!