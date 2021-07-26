Texas counties welcome Bitcoin miners with open arms By Cointelegraph



Crypto cowboys: Texas counties welcome Bitcoin miners with open arms



Texas, the second-largest state in the U.S. known for its southern hospitality, is embracing the droves of (BTC) miners that have recently flocked to the region. Following China’s crackdown on crypto mining that occurred in May, a number of Bitcoin mining companies have relocated to The Lone Star State to conduct business.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, though. Texas could very well be the ideal location for Bitcoin mining, due to obvious reasons such as its deregulated power grid, increasing renewable energy and political leaders that are publicly pro-crypto. Texas Governor Greg Abbot recently tweeted his excitement about how Texas is becoming the next “crypto leader,” with the recent addition of cryptocurrency kiosks available in grocery stores.

