Tesla reports record $1B income for Q2 despite $23M impairment loss on BTC By Cointelegraph

Tesla reports record $1B income for Q2 despite $23M impairment loss on BTC
Electric vehicle and clean energy firm, Tesla (NASDAQ:), has reported $1.14 billion in net income for the second quarter.
The firm’s July 26 earnings report showed that total revenue grew by 98% year on year (YOY) for Q2, increasing from $6 billion in 2020 to $11.9 billion this year. Tesla attributed the bulk of its growth to a surge in demand for its electric vehicles, stating:
