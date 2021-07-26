Tesla Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Tesla (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Tesla announced earnings per share of $1.45 on revenue of $11.96B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9364 on revenue of $11.53B.

Tesla shares are down 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 26.89% from its 52 week high of $900.40 set on January 25. They are under-performing the which is up 17.36% from the start of the year.

Tesla shares gained 2.39% in after-hours trade following the report.

Tesla follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

Tesla’s report follows an earnings beat by Pool on Thursday, who reported EPS of $6.18 on revenue of $1.79B, compared to forecasts EPS of $5.49 on revenue of $1.73B.

Genuine Parts had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $4.78B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $4.33B.

