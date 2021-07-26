Sterling climbs above $1.38 against broadly weaker dollar

Article content LONDON, July 26 – Sterling climbed above $1.38 against a broadly weaker dollar on Monday, supported by encouraging data the previous day showing a fall in COVID-19 cases in Britain. The dollar lost ground across the board as investor focus turned to this week’s meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Sterling has held up better than most major currencies in recent weeks, supported by Britain’s high vaccination rate at a time when the Delta variant has caused cases to surge worldwide.

Article content The pound was the second-best performing G10 currency over the previous week’s five-day trading period. On the day sterling hit 10-day highs against both the dollar and euro. Against the dollar it gained 0.6% to $1.38320, while against the euro it edged up 0.3% to 85.37 pence – both were the highest levels since July 16. Data the previous day showed new COVID-19 cases in Britain had fallen for five consecutive days for the first time since February, although officials have been cautious over whether this is a trend. Analysts noted the data does not yet reflect the removal of most restrictions on July 19, while hundreds of thousands of people have been self-isolating after being warned to stay at home by the coronavirus mobile phone app to prevent contagion.