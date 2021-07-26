Starbucks to exit S.Korea venture, sell stake to E-Mart, GIC

Article content

Starbucks Corp said on Monday it will exit any direct ownership in South Korea, its fifth-largest market, selling the 50% stake it owns in a joint venture to local partner E-Mart Inc and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC.

E-Mart, which currently owns 50% of Starbucks Coffee Korea, said it would acquire an additional 17.5% stake that would be worth 474 billion won ($411.89 million).

That also suggests a $2.35 billion valuation for Starbucks Coffee Korea, Reuters calculations showed.