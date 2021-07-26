Soybeans, corn rise after days of losses

Article content NEW YORK — Chicago soybeans and corn rose on Monday after traders fretted that both markets were oversold, while continued dryness in the northern Plains helped boost futures further. Wheat prices, however, fell. Hot, dry weather in the U.S. Midwest has raised concerns about the outlook for crops for both corn and soybeans. “We’re a little bit dryer for the northern Midwest and western Corn Belt, so that has supported trade,” said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

Article content The Chicago Board of Trade’s most-active November soybean futures ended 6 cents higher at $13.57-3/4 per bushel after earlier hitting a two-week low of $13.32. A rally in palm oil helped lift the soyoil and soybean markets. Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to jump more than 2% higher on Monday, as palm production fell more than 10% in July, traders say. However, China’s soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. The benchmark CBOT December corn futures contract rose 3-3/4 cents to $5.46-3/4 per bushel. It earlier fell to $5.32-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since July 13.