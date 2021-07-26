South Korea’s Q2 GDP grows at fastest annual pace in a decade

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea’s economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter thanks to a pick up in consumption, data from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.9% year-on-year in the April-June after rising 1.9% in the first quarter, just shy of 6.0% growth tipped in a Reuters survey.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in the second quarter from three months earlier, matching a 0.7% rise seen in the survey, advanced estimates from the BOK showed.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)