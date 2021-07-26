South Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 110.220 110.34 +0.11

Sing dlr 1.358 1.3582 +0.03

Taiwan dlr 28.005 28.072 +0.24

Korean won 1150.300 1155 +0.41

Baht 32.864 32.9 +0.11

Peso 50.315 50.31 -0.01

Rupiah 14475.000 14480 +0.03

Rupee 74.418 74.4175 0.00

Ringgit 4.227 4.23 +0.07

Yuan 6.477 6.4825 +0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 110.220 103.24 -6.33

Sing dlr 1.358 1.3209 -2.72

Taiwan dlr 28.005 28.483 +1.71

Korean won 1150.300 1086.20 -5.57

Baht 32.864 29.96 -8.84

Peso 50.315 48.01 -4.58

Rupiah 14475.000 14040 -3.01

Rupee 74.418 73.07 -1.82

Ringgit 4.227 4.0200 -4.90

Yuan 6.477 6.5283 +0.79

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

