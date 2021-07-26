Singaporean payments firm Nium raises over $200 mln to become ‘unicorn’

Article content

Singapore-based business payments firm Nium raised more than $200 million in fresh funds in a round led by tech investor Riverwood Capital, it said on Monday, as it joined the “unicorn” club of startups valued at more than $1 billion.

Including the latest round, which also saw participation from Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, payments processor Visa Inc and venture capital firm Vertex Ventures, Nium said it had raised nearly $300 million in capital so far.

Nium said the funds will be used to expand its network infrastructure, drive product development and purchase new technologies and companies.