Shares hit 2021 low as Chinese shares plunge on crackdown

Article content A government crackdown pushed China stocks to their worst day in a year on Monday, sending an index of emerging shares to their lowest so far this year. Chinese blue-chips lost 3.2% and Hong Kong’s benchmark sank 4% after China barred tutoring for profit in core school subjects, wiping off more than 40% of the market value of educational firms. This comes as China’s tech shares are still reeling from a crackdown. “Given that the China tech crackdown has already frayed investors nerves along with credit concerns… (the latest move) in the education sector… is another ratchet higher in the regulatory risk landscape in China,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Article content That set a dour tone for equities, with MSCI’s index of EM shares down 2.1% after losing more than 2.5% last week. Western European shares eased off record highs, and futures tracking Wall Street indexes inched lower. South African shares snapped a four-day winning streak, while Russian shares are now nearly 5% away from all-time highs hit earlier this month. July is shaping up to be the worst month for EM shares since the March 2020 COVID-19 rout when they lost more than 15%. Meanwhile, talks between Washington and Beijing got off to a tense start as China blamed the United States for a “stalemate” in their relationship. Rising COVID-19 infections continued to weigh, with Turkey reporting a tripling of cases on Sunday compared with earlier this month, while the total number of infections in Russia crossed 6 million although officials say cases may have peaked at least in Moscow.