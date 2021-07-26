Seven killed after standstorm causes vehicle crashes in Utah By Reuters







(Reuters) – Seven people were killed and several others injured in Utah after a sandstorm impaired visibility causing a series of vehicle crashes on Sunday evening, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Around 20 vehicles crashed into each other at around 5 PM PT in Millard County, Utah, after high winds caused a sand or dust storm on the roadway, authorities said.

Several people were transported to hospital in critical condition with help from multiple ground and air ambulances.

The Utah Highway Patrol said southbound traffic in the area has been shut down.

Details of victims were not immediately available.