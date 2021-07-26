Scathing Allegations Should Make Investors Nervous About Coinbase Global By StockNews

Cathie Wood might like Coinbase (COIN) stock, but informed investors should be cautious as a class-action lawsuit pokes holes in Coinbase’s reputation.I’m flip-flopping today – there’s no point in denying it. Not too long ago, I was bullish on Coinbase Global COIN> and even hinted at high price targets for COIN stock, like $444 and even $600.

My enthusiasm was fueled by some Wall Street analysts’ optimism on Coinbase. I was probably influenced by my passion for BTC-USD>, as well.

However, informed investors must be willing to adjust their stances and strategies when circumstances change. After all, flexibility is the key to long-term success in the markets.

