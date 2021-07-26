Savannah Smith’s Gossip Girl Character Wasn’t Planned To Be Gay

I think we can agree, it’s much better this way.
So if you’ve been watching the Gossip Girl reboot, you saw a scene in the most recent episode where Monet de Haan was making out with a girl at the bar.
But, it turns out, that was not always the case! In a recent interview with Them magazine, series showrunnner Joshua Safran revealed he hadn’t considered Monet’s sexuality at first and so he defaulted the character as straight.
This led to the bar scene from the third episode being altered to have Monet kissing a girl to declare her queerness.
Safran said, “I think it says a lot that my default, even right now while talking to you, was to say, ‘We hadn’t given any thought to her sexuality, so she was straight.”
Anyway, I’m looking forward to seeing much more of Monet this season! New episodes of Gossip Girl stream Thursdays on HBO Max.
TV and Movies
