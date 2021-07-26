S.Korea’s Q2 GDP growth hits decade high but risks loom

Article content SEOUL — South Korea’s economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter, thanks to a pick up in private consumption, though a resurgence of COVID-19 casts doubt over the outlook for growth for the rest of the year. Tuesday’s data from the Bank of Korea showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.7% in the second quarter, after rising 1.7% three months earlier and matching a 0.7% growth tipped in a Reuters survey. Growth over the year sprang ahead to the fastest in a decade of 5.9%, up sharply from 1.9% in the first quarter, in part because of the low base effect of last year, while both exports and imports picked up further as the global reopening continued.

Article content That, however, missed market forecast growth of 6.0% for the annual reading. The result would be no surprise to the BOK, which is expected to be the first Asian economy to raise interest rates from pandemic-era lows, anticipating a 4% economic expansion and a revival in inflation. But economists see the pace of growth slowing in the third quarter as the government brought in its toughest coronavirus restrictions yet to contain the worst outbreak in the country. While exports surged 22.4% on-year, they declined 2.0% from the previous quarter and became a net drag to economic output in the second quarter, suggesting growth may plateau in the months ahead. The main driver of growth in the second quarter was private consumption and government expenditure, which rose 3.5% and 3.9%, respectively, on-quarter.