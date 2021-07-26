Robinhood to ‘democratize’ IPO, selling up to third of shares directly to retail investors

Stock sale will put trading app’s customers on ‘equal footing’ with Wall St. insiders Photo by Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Article content Robinhood Markets Inc., the trading app that upended markets last year after its users banded together on social media to propel stocks such as GameStop, is attempting another market democratization with its initial public offering.

Article content The company plans to allocate as much as a third of its stock to retail, or everyday, investors instead of the usual one or two per cent they usually get on the first day a company sells its shares. The company, founded in 2013, is opening the IPO directly to customers next Saturday when it could generate US$770 million just from the chunk earmarked for them. It will be a livestream event.

Article content The move is novel because IPOs are usually organized and allocated in mostly secret backroom deals between large Wall St. investment banks and their top clients. Success would mean a rebuke to naysayers and market traditionalists, and help Robinhood rebound from a year of bad press over the malcontents among its social media following, a shutdown early this year, as well as regulatory scrutiny and fines.

Article content True, industry stalwart and leading insider on traditional IPO arrangements, Goldman Sachs, is in charge of Robinhood’s effort. And that probably gives it the seal of authority from institutional investors and good chances of success. The shares have been priced at US$38 to US$42 each, giving the company a potential value of US$35 billion. Robinhood’s prospectus explaining the stock sale says it’s an attempt to put its customers on an “equal footing” with Wall St. insiders. “Our mission is to democratize finance for all,” it says. It cites “regular” investors such as Angelina, 25: “The investor in my head was someone who wears a suit and tie. Robinhood changed that for me.” The company says more than half its 18 million members are first-time investors, and they have some US$81 billion invested through the firm.

Article content But those everyday investors could immediately dump the stock or short it — buying it in a way to profit from a price fall. That combines with new company rules allowing employees to sell 15 per cent of their shares once the IPO occurs, which all could create some tumultuous trading for the stock in the days ahead. Technical glitches that prompted lawsuits have marred the efforts of other companies who have tried to market their IPOs directly to retail investors. The resulting lawsuits have made others wary of the route. That may be doubly so here with the company’s own followers active en masse on social media. Nonetheless, the founders say they’ll remain in the little guys’ corner. “Other financial companies…give their wealthy customers great deals while charging the little guys higher fees, hoping they won’t notice or care,” Tenev and Bhatt say. “We don’t believe in that.”

