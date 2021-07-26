Regulators to unlock ‘black box’ of ESG corporate ratings

Article content LONDON — Global regulators took a first step on Monday to unlock the “black box” of corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings suggesting formal oversight of a sector which helps channel trillions of dollars into climate-friendly investment funds. Despite growing influence, ESG raters and data providers are largely unregulated, lack transparency in their methods, offer uneven coverage and harbor potential conflicts of interest, said the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which groups market regulators from the United States, Europe and Asia.

Article content Asset managers running ESG focused funds increasingly rely on about 160 raters globally to help pick stocks and bonds, raising investor protection questions, IOSCO said. Users, however, generally do not conduct any formal verification of the ratings, calling the process a “black box.” “Users have signaled that having multiple ESG ratings and data products can cause confusion, raising serious questions about relevance, reliability and greenwashing,” said Ashley Alder, who chairs IOSCO and heads Hong Kong’s securities watchdog. Greenwashing refers to companies over-stating their green credentials in a bid to attract investors. The sector has seen rapid consolidation with U.S. domiciled companies such as MSCI, S&P and Morningstar leading the pack.